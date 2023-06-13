Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $36.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,709,918 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

