Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,136 shares during the period. Acadia Realty Trust comprises about 2.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

