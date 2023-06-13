Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 2.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

