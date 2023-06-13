Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $32.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

