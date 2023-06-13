Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.44. 4,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.2508 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

