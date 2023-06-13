Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

