R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is New Mountain Capital L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

New Mountain Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,408,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,037 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 16.8% of New Mountain Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Mountain Capital L.L.C. owned 22.67% of R1 RCM worth $917,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in R1 RCM by 723.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,611,328 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,285 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

