Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.76. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.