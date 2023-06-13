Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.76. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

