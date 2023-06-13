Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $225.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00008240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $225.02 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.06 or 0.06678532 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,696,217 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

