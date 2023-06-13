Q Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 188,641 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

SVIIW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

