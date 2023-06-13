Putnam Investments LLC Sells 498,467 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498,467 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Target worth $302,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.