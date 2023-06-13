Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 9,150,636 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 5.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $203,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 366,533 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,632. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

