Putnam Investments LLC Invests $465.69 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 907,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,686,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.14. The company had a trading volume of 829,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,342. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

