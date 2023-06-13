Putnam Investments LLC Has $710.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550,066 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,272,000 after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 170,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.35. 22,091,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,516,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

