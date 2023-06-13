Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,474 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 4.26% of PulteGroup worth $437,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.90. 2,365,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

