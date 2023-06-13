Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Raytheon Technologies worth $609,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

