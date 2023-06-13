Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 943,599 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,599 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $561,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,710,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,112. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.