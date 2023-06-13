Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 17731239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £920,430.00, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

