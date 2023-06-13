Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

