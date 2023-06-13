ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.21. 887,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,374,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 211,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

