ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.89

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 317152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

