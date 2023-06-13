Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00014471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $68.63 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,999.30 or 1.00045008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.77104701 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,388,905.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

