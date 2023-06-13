Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 6,133,227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,494,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 122,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,159,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,948. The stock has a market cap of $298.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

