Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,293,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,093,933 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,486,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,078 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

