Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.76 Billion Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.31% of ServiceNow worth $5,760,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,781. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

