Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.11 Billion Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.32% of Mondelez International worth $2,106,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,783. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

