Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.97 Billion Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,775,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,260,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,974,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SRE traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

