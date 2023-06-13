Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,024,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.