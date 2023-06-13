Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,247,291 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.81% of Mastercard worth $9,398,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 46,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.31. 2,406,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.24. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

