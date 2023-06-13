Presearch Price Hits $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Presearch has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $75,917.29 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

