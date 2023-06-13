Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.64

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.64 and last traded at $174.64, with a volume of 1375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

