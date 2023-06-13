Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.85 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of PRPO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 191,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,775. Precipio has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

