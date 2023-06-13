Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68. 33,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 79,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $711.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.