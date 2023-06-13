PotCoin Trading 69.7% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 120.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $751,245.78 and approximately $246.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00298851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003916 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,353,279 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

