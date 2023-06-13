PotCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.78 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $343,153.53 and approximately $23.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00298952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016504 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,353,892 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

