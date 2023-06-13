Pollux Coin Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004467 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.34 million and $503,139.14 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.16623165 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $499,344.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

