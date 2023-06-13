Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,568,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 20,359,324 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

