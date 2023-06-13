Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.91.

PL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

