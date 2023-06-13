Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $3.49 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

