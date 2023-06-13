Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lowered by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.96. 348,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

