Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. 7,596,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,995. The stock has a market cap of $412.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

