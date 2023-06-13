Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.57. 1,885,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,153. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day moving average is $276.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

