Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

GS stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.49. 2,273,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

