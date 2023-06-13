Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.