Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $546.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,781. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $563.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day moving average of $445.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.