Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

