Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

