PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 319.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,412. The company has a market cap of $313.10 million, a P/E ratio of 739.87 and a beta of 0.63. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,003.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

