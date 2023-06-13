Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 76.2% in May

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.25. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

