Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Perion Network Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 519,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,337. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
